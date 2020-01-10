Hollyoaks spoilers: Sienna Blake struggles to contain her jealousy

Sienna Blake is riddled with jealousy when she spots Brody and Liberty locked in conversation. Meanwhile Warren is back and he's spying on Sienna!

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) was recently horrified to discover that her sister Liberty Savage (Abi Phillips) and her own partner Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) had slept together!

In tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) Sienna is riddled with jealousy when she spots the two of them together in Marnie’s Salon De Thé.

Liberty and Brody took the secret decision to have sex in order to try and get Liberty pregnant after her initial attempts to be a surrogate for the couple had failed. However they decided not to tell Sienna who was shell-shocked when she overheard them discussing what they’d done.

Sienna is struggling with what’s happened and doesn’t think she can ever move on from it but Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) urges her to remember why the pair did what they did and to understand that despite everything, they had honourable intentions and were doing it for her.

Sienna takes stock of the situation but has no idea there is more trouble looming. Her ex, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) and the father of her twin children, Sophie and Sebastian, has arrived in Chester and is secretly watching Sienna from afar!

Why has he come back to the village and what is he planning to do?

Elsewhere, Jesse Donovan (Luke Jerdy) finds out that Azim Desai (Nav Sidhu) is a wedding planner and asks him for help with his forthcoming nuptials to Courtney Campbell (Amy Conachan). However Azim doesn’t think that Jesse can afford his services!

Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) doesn’t approve of Azim’s reaction and decides he needs bringing back to earth. After hearing Scott out, Azim agrees to help Jesse so long as Scott agrees to be his assistant and be at Jesse and Courtney’s beck and call day or night. Will Scott be up to the task?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4