Hollyoaks spoilers: Sienna Blake and Warren Fox grow A LOT closer….

Sienna Blake and Warren Fox are united when they're called to the hospital. Is their relationship about to tip into familiar territory?

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) has been out of mind with worry recently in Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

With her son Sebastian, who was diagnosed with leukemia, still in hospital she has been a nervous wreck for the past few weeks.

Tonight her ex, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) father to twins Sebastian and Sophie, tries to take Sienna’s mind off things and throws his energy into teaching their daughter Sophie, how to ride a bike but Sienna is soon put into another panic when she receives a call from the hospital.

When she’s told that the doctor wants to bring forward her and Warren’s appointment to discuss Sebastian’s progress she immediately fears the worst. Is she right to be scared or will there be good news for a change?

Elsewhere devious surgeon Edward Hutchinson (Joe McGann) panics when he hears that his son Tony (Nick Pickard) wants a second opinion about his recent test results which showed it was still not safe for him to return to work.

Edward is put in a spin and to divert Tony from getting a second medical opinion, he comes clean and tells him he lied about the results and it’s actually fine for him to go back to running The Hutch.

Tony and Diane are overjoyed but it’s not long before Tony’s mood takes a turn for the worse again leaving Diane in despair. When Edward later tells her that Tony’s changed personality could be permanent, Diane is devastated.

Plus Sid Sumner (Billy Price) tries to recruit Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) into helping them sell drugs for boss Jordan.

Charlie initially refuses and says he doesn’t want to have anything to do with dealer Jordan Price (Connor Calland) but is something about to happen that will make him change his mind? It certainly looks like it….

Due to the coronavirus crisis and suspension of filming, Hollyoaks is currently only screening two new episodes a week being shown on Mondays and Tuesdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ will be shown at 7pm on E4 featuring reruns of classic episodes from the past.