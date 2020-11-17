Sienna Blake takes action when she's disturbed by Liberty's state of mind

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) sees her fears for her sister Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) intensify in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode Sienna watched on as Liberty had a conversation with dead nurse Nico, Sienna’s murdered daughter.

Sienna shares her fears for Liberty with Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) telling Brody that she’s seriously worried about Liberty’s mental health.

Brody arranges to meet Liberty alone so he can talk to her without Sienna around.

However things soon take a turn for the worse when Sienna secretly ambushes them with a doctor in tow.

Elsewhere, Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan), Felix Westwod (Richard Blackwood), Walter (Trevor A Toussant) and Scott (Ross Adams) are all completely devastated when they learn that they may never see Mitchell (Imran Adams) again.

What exactly has happened to Mitchell? Has Toby (Bobby Gordon) killed his own triplet brother?

Plus, scheming conman, Kurt Benson (Jeremy Edwards) is desperate to get more money out of his lawyer girlfriend Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara).

When he overhears Verity gushing to Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) about how wonderful he is, conniving Kurt decides to propose to Verity!

Verity’s lawyer colleagues, Sami Maalik (Ijaz Rana) and James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) cringe when they witness Kurt’s OTT declaration of love.

But will Verity be won over and say yes when Kurt pops the question?

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ is shown on E4 at 7pm featuring a re-run of a classic episode.