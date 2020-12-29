Hollyoaks spoilers: Silas Blissett and Mercedes come face to face!

Serial killer Silas Blissett finally comes face to face with his nemesis Mercedes McQueen

Killer Silas Blissett (Jeff Rawle) plays his ace in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Silas, with help from his grandson Seth Costello (Miles Higson) has been terrorising the McQueen family for weeks, subjecting them to a stream of blackmailing demands.

However he’s not finished yet! Tonight he has one more game left to play with the McQueens. His chief target, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe), is plunged into panic when her husband Sylver McQueen (David Tag) goes to fetch her son Bobby from the airport and returns without him! Bobby was a no show but what has happened to him?

A worried Mercedes desperately tries to call Bobby’s phone but her blood runs cold when it’s her nemesis, Silas who answers!

Silas instructs Mercedes to come and meet him in The Folly. As Mercedes arrives she finally comes face to face with Silas, but what is the killer planning to do next? And what’s happened to Bobby?

Plus Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) becomes increasingly worried about her volatile brother Toby (Bobby Gordon) after making an unsettling discovery that could tip him over the edge! What exactly has Celeste witnessed?

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4. On Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ is shown on E4 at 7pm featuring a re-run of a classic episode.