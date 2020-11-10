Hollyoaks spoilers: Ste Hay has some shattering news for Sid

Ste Hay feels terrible when he has to break some dreadful news to injured teen Sid...

Ste Hay is back in Hollyoaks and already in the thick of the drama in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Tonight Ste comes face to face with drug dealer Jordan Price (Connor Calland) for the very first time.

Meanwhile Sid Sumner (Billy Price) who has been left with life-changing injuries following the horror accident he was caught up in, is in a bad way.

Sid’s loved-ones react to the terrible news and it’s up to Ste to tell Sid how his injuries will impact his life, leaving teen Sid heart-broken.

Meanwhile Sid’s best mate and fellow drug-dealer, Juliet Quinn (Niamh Blackshaw), feels terrible knowing that Sid was out of control following the dangerous amounts of ketamine he took.

Racked with guilt, Juliet tells drugs boss Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’Mahony) that she no longer wants to work for him, but ruthless Victor’s not interested in hearing her out.

Juliet’s grandmother, Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) sees the heated exchange between Juliet and Victor and is instantly suspicious.

Elsewhere Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is still rubbing his relationship with Grace Black (Tamara Wall) in his ex-wife, Martine Deveraux’s (Kelle Ryan) face.

Martine’s son Mitchell (Imran Adams) sees what’s happening and encourages his mum to pick herself up and go out on a date with someone she used to work with.

Meanwhile Toby (Bobby Gordon) continues to simmer with resentment towards his triplet sibling Mitchell. It’s clear that Toby is a ticking time bomb.

Plus Brooke Hathaway (Talia Grant) is devastated when Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) comes clean about what he did at the party in The Folly.

