Hollyoaks spoilers: Ste Hay is HORRIFIED by Sid’s plan

Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) fears the worst when he hears what Sid Sumner (Billy Price) is planning in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Ste learns that Sid is planning to take down scary drugs boss, Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’Mahony) from the inside.

Is Sid putting himself in terrible danger again?

Meanwhile PC George Kiss (Callum Kerr) is shocked when Courtney Campbell (Amy Conachan) asks if his boyfriend John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) has been hurting him.

However he does nothing to allay Courtney’s fears.

Will she suspect the worst of John Paul just like Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell)?

Elsewhere, Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) worries that she’s messed with the wrong crowd following her revenge plan on Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) and Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas).

Plus, Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) needs a friendly face after visiting her son Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) and asks her ex, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) to come over for dinner.

However Nancy is mortified when she finds out that Darren’s dad, Jack (Jimmy McKenna) knows she tried to seduce Darren and is now deliberately keeping the two of them away from each other.

