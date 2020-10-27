Hollyoaks spoilers: Ste Hay makes a shock return to Hollyoaks

Hollyoaks spoilers - Ste Hay shows up in Chester following a long absence. How will friends and family react to his sudden return?

There is shock all round in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) when Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson), who’s been AWOL for months suddenly shows up in Chester.

Ste was last seen in November 2019 when he made the decision to leave the village following his harrowing entanglement with far-right extremists Jonny Baxter (Ray Quinn) and Stuart Sumner (Chris Simmons). Ste left Chester to go and stay with a friend in Newcastle.

Ste’s sudden appearance in tonight’s episode shocks Yazz Maalik (Haiesha Mistry) whose family became a target for Stuart and Jonny.

Yazz has recently proposed to boyfriend Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) but tonight Tom wants to make their engagement official with a ring. He gets down on bended knee in the village just as Ste returns looking worse for wear.

Elsewhere it’s the anniversary of Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) losing her baby Gabriel who was born stillborn, and mum Mercedes is feeling reflective.

However the McQueen’s blackmail torment continues this time with the sin of ‘Greed’. Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) who recently returned to Chester, thinks ‘Greed’ could be referring to her.

She asks John Paul for the money to pay the blackmailer and reveals that while she was living away from the village, she was involved in some criminal activity. Uh oh, what exactly was Theresa caught up in?

Elsewhere, Edward Hutchinson (Joe McGann) wants to keep his daughter Verity (Eva O’Hara) sweet after she voiced her concerns about Diane (Alex Fletcher). Edward silences Verity by putting a hefty sum of money into her bank account.

When conman Kurt Benson (Jeremy Edwards) hears about Verity’s windfall, he gets ready to sweep her off her feet. However Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) who has a soft spot for Verity, is suspicious.

Sami and fellow layer James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) do some digging on Kurt and find some damning evidence against him that leaves both Tony Hutchison (Nick Pickard) and Verity, demanding answers.

Meanwhile things get increasingly fraught between Tony and his ex Diane, when they attempt to navigate their divorce. Have they got a big battle on their hands?

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4. On Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ is shown on E4 at 7pm featuring a re-run of a classic episode.