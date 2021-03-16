Hollyoaks spoilers: Summer Ranger has a plan to frame Warren!

Summer Ranger cooks up a plan to frame Warren Fox for the shooting. Will people buy it?

Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) continues her devious plotting in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Summer’s certainly not the innocent victim she’s been making herself out to be and Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is starting to see her true colours.

As Sienna starts to work out the truth, Summer is already two steps ahead of her.

She is cunningly putting her plan in motion to frame Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) for the recent shooting.

Summer plants evidence to make it look as though Warren’s target was Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward). Ooh cunning! Will people buy it?

Elsewhere, domineering Trish Minniver (Denise Walsh) wants all the bells and whistles for the launch of her new dance school at Hollyoaks High, much to the dismay of long-suffering head teacher, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace).

Meanwhile, Trish’s boyfriend Brad King (Tom Benedict Knight ) is still trying to hunt down bad boy Warren to try and get him on board with a dodgy new business deal.

Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) finds out what’s going on and tells Brad he can put him in touch with Warren but in return he wants in with the deal and a slice of the pie for himself.

Will Brad agree?

Plus, after his stint in prison, Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) settles back into the village.

Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) keeps an eye on him to make sure he doesn’t fall back into the wrong crowd, but one villager is very angry with Jack’s overbearing approach.

Who has Jack upset now?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm.