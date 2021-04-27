Hollyoaks spoilers: Summer Ranger steals Sienna’s blind date!

Vengeful Summer Ranger has a new plan to make her rival Sienna pay. What twisted scheme has she got involving Sienna's date?

Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) plays dirty in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is excited about her blind date with a man called Theo who she met on a dating app.

However her rival and nemesis, Summer, is hellbent on sabotaging the date.

Summer breaks into Sienna’s flat and while she’s there she hears Sienna’s phone go off. The caller is Theo asking if he can rearrange the date. Summer’s eyes light up and later on she turns up The Dog where Theo is waiting.

Summer pretends to an oblivious Theo that she’s Sienna! Will Theo have any clue that Summer is an impostor?

Meanwhile, Luke Morgan’s (Gary Lucy) mum Sue, arrives in the village.

It’s a frosty reunion between Luke and his estranged mum, but she tells Luke she wants the two of them to reconnect.

Will Luke be open to the idea and how will he react when later on his mum makes a shocking confession?

Elsewhere, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is practising her acceptance speech for Dee Valley Business Woman Of The Year Award, but it’s her spiteful step-daughter, Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare) who is ‘helping’ her rehearse.

Cher attempts to throw Mercedes off course by carefully choosing her words and questions to cause maximum upset and disruption.

Plus, an excited Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) tells Yazz Maalik (Haiesha Mistry) about his plan to build a cafe in the park.

Yazz is not so sure and tells him that she’s a journalist and not a barista!

However Tom tries to convince her that working in the cafe is the perfect place to get the best scoop and the local gossip.

Meanwhile, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher), who has OCD, starts panicking that her clothes are full of germs.

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm