Hollyoaks spoilers: Summer Ranger’s suspicions grow

Is Summer Ranger about to discover the terrible truth about the attack on her father Cormac?

Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) wants the truth about her father’s attack in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Now that her father Cormac Ranger (James Gaddas) has regained consciousness and can spill the truth about his attackers, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood), Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) and Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) need a plan to protect themselves from getting arrested. FAST!

Summer is increasingly suspicious of Warren’s behaviour and directly accuses him of putting her father in a coma.

Warren tries to dig himself out the mess and shares stories of his upbringing with Cormac and photos of his past at the children’s home so that Summer can see just how close he and Cormac were.

Will his desperate attempts to extricate himself from trouble stop Summer from pointing the finger?

Elsewhere, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) is heartbroken to see Felix out with his ex wife, Martine (Kelle Bryan), when he’s meant to be out on a date with her!

A fuming Grace is devastated but soon realises she might need Felix more than ever when she makes a troubling discovery. What has she found out?

Meanwhile things are still very tense between Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare) and her step-mum Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) following the fallouts from last week.

When the pub credit card goes missing, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner), lets slip that Cher has it.

Mercedes and her husband Sylver (David Tag) are furious. Meanwhile Cher is livid with Romeo for landing her in it and lashes out by angrily blaming him for his ex, Lily’s, death.

Plus, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) lies his way out of helping head teacher Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) with a school art project so he can spend the night with his policeman lover, George Kiss (Callum Kerr).

Will Sally find out the real reason he’s let her down?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm.