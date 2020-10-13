Trending:

Hollyoaks spoilers: Sylver McQueen is ARRESTED for murder!

Tess Lamacraft

Sylver McQueen finds himself under arrest for the murder of his mother Breda McQueen....

The McQueens find themselves in the grip of a deadly blackmail and Sylver is arrested in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Spooky doll and McQueen family in HOllyoaks

The toy doll threatened to expose the McQueens deepest, darkest crimes

Yesterday the family was spooked to be confronted by a sinister speaking doll that had been placed in the middle of The Dog.

The doll told them each of them was guilty of one of the seven deadly sins and they would need to pay up or have their sin publicly exposed.

John Paul McQueen

John Paul McQueen listened as the doll began its blackmail threat

The first sin the doll mentions is wrath and a jittery Sylver is certain the sin of ‘wrath’ must refer to him killing Breda McQueen.

Desperate to stop Sylver’s crime being exposed and knowing he would be sent back to prison, Mercedes turns to lawyer James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan).

She tells James he must pay the blackmailer as compensation for him shooting her last year.

Mercedes McQueen

Mercedes is determined to protect Sylver when she listens to the doll’s threats

Sylver thinks he is saved when James transfers the money however things go horribly wrong when PC George Kiss (Callum Kerr) turns up and promptly arrests Sylver for Breda’s murder!

Elsewhere, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) is trying to recruit Ella Richardson into her drug dealing group.

Ella in Hollyoaks

Ella Richardson has been targeted by Victor and Juliet

When Ella refuses, Juliet quickly turns nasty and threatens her family.

She then films Ella giving drugs to Charlie and Ella realises Juliet has trapped her!

Juliet Nightingale in Hollyoaks

Juliet Nightingale has managed to trap Ella by filming her actions

Plus Yazz Maalik (Haiesha Mistry) refuses to let Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) break up with her and is determined to save their relationship.

Yazz Maalik in Hollyoaks

Yazz Maalik is determined to make her relationship with Tom work

Meanwhile lawyers Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) and Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) start mediations for Tony (Nick Pickard) and Diane’s (Alex Fletcher) divorce.

Diane wants to take things slowly but Edward pushes Tony to speed things up.

Tony Hutchinson in Hollyoaks

Tony Hutchinson is devastated by the prospect of divorcing Diane

It’s heart-breaking when a tearful Tony gives Diane the application for divorce and removes his wedding ring.

Is it really all over for Tony and Diane?

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Fridays Hollyoaks Favourites is shown featuring a re-run of a classic episode from the past  

