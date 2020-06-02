Hollyoaks spoilers: Sylver McQueen denies being Cher’s dad!

Sylver McQueen says he can't be Cher's father but is he telling the truth and what will happen when Cher's mum arrives on the scene?

Sylver McQueen (David Tag) has been given a huge shock and is not sure what to believe in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings). Sylver was stunned to come face to face with a young woman called Cher (Bethany Hare) who turned up at The Dog claiming to be his daughter.

Cher gatecrashed Sylver and his wife Mercedes’ (Jennifer Metcalfe) special day when they were renewing their wedding vows.

Sylver denies all knowledge of Cher’s existence but Cher is not going to give up that easily. She later returns to Mercedes flat but Sylver publicly denies being her father.

However when Mercedes and Sylver’s sister Goldie (Chelsee Healey) both leave, a flustered Sylver agrees to buy Cher’s silence.

However it looks like he’s got someone else to deal with when Cher’s mother Kelly promptly arrives on the scene.

What secrets has Sylver been hiding and did he sleep with Kelly all those years ago?

Elsewhere Kyle Kelly (Adam Rickitt) has been turfed out by his fiancée Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) who told him they had no future together as Kyle has been unable to kick his drug habit.

A sad Kyle pleads with Nancy to give him one last chance. Will she find in her heart to give their relationship a final go or is it game over for these two?

Meanwhile Nancy’s ex, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) has been suffering with depression.

His other half Mandy (Sarah Jayne Dunn) has been offering him all sorts of advice but Darren seems to be rejecting all her efforts to help. Running out of options, Mandy secretly goes to visit Darren’s GP to ask for help.

Plus Romeo Quinn (Owen Warner) is smitten with newcomer Cher and asks her out on a date. Will Cher say yes?

Due to the coronavirus crisis, Hollyoaks is currently only screening two new episodes a week being shown on Mondays and Tuesdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ will be shown at 7pm on E4 featuring reruns of classic episodes from the past.