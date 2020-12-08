Hollyoaks spoilers: Sylver McQueen is certain Mercedes has cheated on him!

Sylver McQueen receives an incriminating photo of his wife Mercedes!

Sylver McQueen (David Tag) is certain that Mercedes has cheated on him in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The drama begins when the creepy doll blackmails the McQueens with another deadly sin.

This time it’s ‘LUST’.

Just as the blackmail is being issued Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe) returns home after being out all night.

Was she in Warren Fox’s (Jamie Lomas) bed?

Sylver is pretty sure she was after receiving a compromising photo of Mercedes with her ex! Uh oh.

Meanwhile, another sinful truth is revealed which tears one much-loved Chester duo apart.

Elsewhere Ripley Lennox (Ki Griffin) gives Brooke Hathaway (Talia Grant) some relationship advice and a gift to help her along the way.

Plus newcomer Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) needs to raise some money for her father Cormac’s (James Gaddas) children’s home and decides to ring around some of the people who used to live there to see if they can donate.

Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) is immediately worried when he hears what Summer’s planning.

Will she speak to ex-children’s home residents, Warren and Felix (Richard Blackwood) who recently attacked Cormac and put him in a coma?

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ is shown on E4 at 7pm featuring a re-run of a classic episode.