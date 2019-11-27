Hollyoaks spoilers: Sylver McQueen chooses Grace over Mercedes

Sylver McQueen and Grace Black grow closer as Sylver announces he wants nothing more to do with Mercedes but is he just fooling himself?

Sylver McQueen (David Tag) shows where his new loyalties lie in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The hunky carpenter has wanted nothing to do with his wife Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) who was having a passionate affair with Liam Donovan (Jude Monk McGowan), ever since the shocking revelation that she was also responsible for the hit and run that almost killed Grace Black (Tamara Wall).

Even though Mercedes is now in a critical condition in hospital after being shot by a mystery assailant, Sylver is still refusing to see her. Sylver and Grace have grown closer and have spent the night together but a desperate Goldie (Chelsee Healey) has been trying to contact Sylver to tell him that Mercedes has had a seizure.

Grace has rejected all the calls coming through on Sylver’s phone from the hospital but when Sylver catches her deleting a voicemail he confronts her.

Sylver reassures Grace that he no longer has any feelings for his wife but is he being entirely honest?

Meanwhile Sylver’s mum Breda (Moya Brady) is not impressed when Grace slinks into The Dog’s flat wearing just a dressing gown and Sylver’s tool belt.

The scary serial killer mum tells her son that he needs to make a choice, either he stays loyal to the McQueens or he picks Grace but he can’t have both. What will Sylver decide?

Elsewhere Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) meets up with Stuart Sumner’s wife Alice. Since Stuart’s recent dramatic death, Alice doesn’t think she’s strong enough to be a parent to her son Sid (Billy Price) but Sienna talks her round. However Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) and Liberty Savage (Abi Phillips) are worried when they make an unsettling discovery about Sid. What have they found out?

Meanwhile Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) and Mitchell Deveraux (Imran Adams) are still awkward about their budding relationship and haven’t gone public with their romance. Scott has the idea that they should move in together but Mitchell’s clearly not so keen and the junior doctor’s face falls at the suggestion.

Plus Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is desperate to try and make things up to her estranged husband Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) and borrows Peri’s make-up to try and look her best for him and win him back. Will her efforts work?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4