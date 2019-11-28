Hollyoaks spoilers: GULITY? Was it Sylver McQueen who shot wife Mercedes?

Sylver McQueen's behaviour starts to arouse suspicion. Was it him who pulled the trigger on his own wife Mercedes?

Sylver (David Tag) has been putting a lot of distance between himself and his wife Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe) who is still in a critical condition in hospital after being shot.

Sylver’s younger sister Goldie (Chelsee Healey) has been keeping vigil at Mercedes’ bedside while Sylver himself has moved on quickly after his wife’s betrayal and has grown increasingly close to Grace Black (Tamara Wall).

When Goldie and her boyfriend Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas Speed) arrive at The Dog flat to pick up some clothes for Mercedes, they’re shocked to discover Sylver has been sleeping with Grace!

Meanwhile everyone sets off for the hospital but Grace is worried that Sylver is being drawn back to Mercedes despite his insistence that his marriage to Mercedes is over and it’s Grace he wants to be with. Is Sylver just stringing Grace along and does his heart still belong to Mercedes?

Elsewhere, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) railroads Mitchell Deveraux (Imran Adams) into agreeing to move in together, however it’s clear Mitchell is struggling with the situation when he quickly hides Scott in the bedroom when his mum Martine (Kelle Bryan) turns up at his flat.

While an excited Scott is buzzing with the thought of moving in permanently, Mitchell confides in his mum that he’s not ready to go public with his new ‘girlfriend’ yet prompting Martine to suggest that he moves back home for a bit. What will Mitchell decide to do?

Plus Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and Sid Sumner (Billy Price) bond over loved ones that they’ve lost prompting Sienna to come to a BIG decision.

