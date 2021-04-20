Hollyoaks spoilers: TERRIFIED! Diane Hutchinson’s fears escalate

Hollyoaks spoilers - Diane Hutchinson is terrified her family is about to come to harm

Diane Hutchinson’s (Alex Fletcher) mental health is in decline in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Pregnant Diane has recently been showing signs of OCD. Tonight she becomes convinced that the electricity in her house isn’t safe and that she and her family are in imminent danger.

She urges her husband Tony (Nick Pickard) to get an electrician but she is left extra-anxious when Tony brushes her fears aside.

Elsewhere, Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare) is distraught over the hateful comments she’s receiving online and is furious with her step-mum, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) for getting involved.

Later on Cher finds herself in even hotter water when one of her posts gets her into big trouble.

Meanwhile, Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) is flogging a lorry load of dog beds and pillows at the Grand Bazaar.

Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) is impressed with Shaq’s expert sales technique and watches in awe as smooth-talking Shaq sells out of all his stock. Luke tells Shaq he wants in on his business. Will Shaq be up for it?

Plus, lawyer James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) is working on a new case.

His colleague Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) warns James that he is too close to it and becoming too involved to keep a level-head. Is she right and will James take note?

Meanwhile, George Kiss’s (Callum Kerr) persistent ex-boyfriend, Dean Vickers (Paul Sloss) mysteriously returns to the village.

Why has he come back again and what does he want this time?

