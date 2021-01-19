Hollyoaks spoilers: He STRIKES again! Terrified Ella Richardson is back in the clutches of Victor

Ella Richardson is scared out of her mind when Victor returns to Chester

Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) is terrified when drugs boss, Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’Mahony) is back giving orders in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm.

Earlier on Ella, who stabbed drug dealer Jordan Price (Connor Calland) to death in a bungled defence move, is preparing for her first day back at school following the terrible ordeal. However her mother Mandy (Sarah Jayne Dunn) worries that it’s too soon.

When Victor Brothers shows up and give her drugs to sell again, Ella has a panic attack. Sid Sumner (Billy Price) soon finds out that Victor is back in Chester and decides to gather evidence on Victor to help Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) get out of jail.

Elsewhere, Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) wants to throw a party for him and Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) following their recent engagement. However Sienna, who recently enjoyed a secret fling with her ex Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) knows that Warren still has feelings for her and suggests to Brody that they play down the celebrations.

When Warren finds out what’s afoot, he feels scorned by the engagement news and invites Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) to be his plus one at the party pretending to Summer that he’s already cleared it with Sienna. How will Sienna react when the duo show up?

Later Summer is upset that her father Cormac (James Gaddas),who unbeknownst to her was put in a coma by Warren, Brody and Felix, has taken a turn for the worse in hospital.

Plus Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) wants to know where all her clothes and shoes are.

Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) has to own up and tell her that she’s sold them all as revenge for Theresa’s betray of the family. The two women end up having a heart to heart and Goldie reveals how heartbroken she is about splitting up with Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas Speed).

Theresa decides she’s going to help Goldie and Joel get back together, however her efforts don’t go quite to plan!

Meanwhile Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) walks in on an argument between her son James (Gregory Finnegan) and Ste Hay (Kieran Richardson) and sensing the sexual tension between the two men advises James to go for it with Ste! Will Ste and James rekindle their troubled romance?

