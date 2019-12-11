Hollyoaks spoilers: TERRIFIED! Mercedes McQueen gets a nasty fright

Mercedes McQueen is scared out of her skin when a mystery person deliberately frightens her. Who is out to get Mercedes?

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is scared stiff when someone in the village starts terrorizing her in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Mum Mercedes is back on her feet after being discharged from hospital but still has no idea who it was who recently took aim and shot at her.

She has lied to the police and framed her own husband Sylver McQueen (David Tag) for the shooting. Sylver has been arrested and is now behind bars but Mercedes knows the real culprit is still at loose.

Tonight her son Bobby is distraught when he finds out Sylver has been charged for shooting his mum.

Meanwhile Mercedes panics when she receives a threatening letter from a mystery sender.

Later when she’s outside The Dog she freaks when someone, who is watching her from afar, pushes a barrel towards her. Who is out to get Mercedes?

Meanwhile Grace Black (Tamara Wall) who got together with Sylver before he was arrested and bundled behind bars, tells lawyer James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) that she’s never seen Sylver so low before and begs him to do everything in his power to get Sylver released. Can James help Sylver?

Liam Donovan (Jude Monk McGowan) is later suspicious when James approaches him and asks him if he can give him some of the same drugs that he recently sold to Sid Sumner (Billy Price). Liam initially suspects he’s being set up by James.

However he starts to be convinced when James says he just needs something to blot out the pain of losing his boyfriend Harry Thompson (Parry Glasspool) who was recently murdered.

Liam softens and assures James that he can get him the drugs he needs but has he just made a big mistake and does James have a hidden agenda?

