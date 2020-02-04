Hollyoaks spoilers: A terrified Tony Hutchinson returns to Breda’s Pig Farm

Tony Hutchinson is left deeply traumatised when his father Edward insists he returns to Breda's Pig Farm. What is Edward's game?

Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) is deeply traumatised and can’t contain his fear when he returns to Breda’s Pig Farm in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Tony’s plotting father Edward (Joe McGann) had the idea of taking Tony back to the scene of his trauma under the pretence of helping him to move on. In reality Edward is doing everything he can to make his son look weak and damaged in order to win Tony’s wife Diane over for himself.

Diane (Alex Fletcher) is deeply concerned when she discovers that Tony broke down at The Hutch meanwhile Edward still hopes that Diane will be all his one day as he continues to drive a wedge between Diane and Tony.

Elsewhere, Romeo Quinn (Owen Warner) is playing with fire after sleeping with Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali). Celeste’s husband Toby (Bobby Gordon) returned to the house and Romeo was forced to suddenly hide but is Toby about to discover what’s been going on?

Meanwhile Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas), Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) and Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas Speed) are still on the hunt for missing Sienna (Anna Passey).

Sienna, Warren’s ex, has vanished into thin air with their twins, Sophie and Sebastian.

As the three men continue their search, Joel is desperately trying to keep their spirits up but Warren and Brody are continuing to bicker constantly.

Meanwhile Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) discovers the address of Sienna’s great aunt and is certain that’s where Sienna will have gone.

She texts the men and Warren is keen to rush to the address as soon as possible. However when he discovers where it is, his spirits immediately fall. What has rattled Warren?

Plus Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) has jetted off to Gran Canaria for a holiday. With Martine out of the way, Toby and Celeste Faroe seize the opportunity to do more digging into the past by working their magic on Lisa Loveday (Rachel Adedeji). What will they discover?

