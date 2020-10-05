Hollyoaks spoilers: TERROR! Jordan Price’s life is in danger!

Drug dealer Jordan Price decides to flee Chester after fearing for his life

Jordan Price (Connor Calland) fears for his life in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Jordan was betrayed by Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) in yesterday’s episode and has been terrified of what his dangerous drugs boss, Victor Brother’s (Benjamin O’Mahony) will do next.

Meanwhile Juliet continues to impress Victor but when Jordan discovers that Juliet has messed up he immediately tells Victor. However Victor throws it back at Jordan telling him he doesn’t like ‘snitches’.

With Victor on the warpath, Jordan is left panicked and tells his lover Leela Lomax (Kirstie Leigh Porter) that his life is in danger. Jordan begs Leela to flee Chester with him, however they are stopped in their tracks by PC George Kiss (Callum Kerr).

Elsewhere Sid Sumner (Billy Price) tries to convince John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) that he deserves to return to Hollyoaks High but will teacher John Paul agree?

Plus lawyer trio James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan), Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) and Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) prepare for their close-ups for the law firm photoshoot, along with new recruit Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) however James is sceptical when Sami’s little brother Imran (Ijaz Rana) turns out to be the photographer.

Later on James can tell that Verity has feelings for Sami and urges her to make a move before it’s too late. Will Verity take her colleague’s advice?

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4. On Fridays Hollyoaks Favourites is shown featuring a re-run of a classic episode from the past