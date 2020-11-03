Hollyoaks spoilers: There are fears when Sid Sumner collapses!

Hollyoaks spoilers - A troubled Sid Sumner turns to drugs and there are catastrophic consequences...

Sid Sumner (Billy Price) is in a bad way and collapses in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode a terrified Sid was seen begging his cousin, Jordan Price (Connor Calland) not to tell scary drugs boss Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’Mahony) that he was the grass who went to the police.

However tonight, events between cousins, Jordan and Sid, escalate and as the pressure mounts, the two of them have a fiery confrontation.

Sid ends up taking drugs and later collapses in an alleyway leading to a life-changing series of events.

What exactly has happened to Sid and is he going to survive?

Elsewhere Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare) finds out that Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) has been trying to make her jealous.

Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) and Yazz Maalik (Haiesha Mistry) do their best to push the star-crossed lovebirds together but will their efforts work or make things worse?

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4. On Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ is shown on E4 at 7pm featuring a re-run of a classic episode.