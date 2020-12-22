Hollyoaks spoilers: There’s a frantic search for Charlie Dean!

Charlie Dean goes missing and Victor threatens to kill!

Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) is beside herself when her son Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) goes missing and there’s a drugs raid on her home in tonight’s special hour long episode of Hollyoaks on at 6pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on Nancy is busy helping out Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) who has gone full on Groom-zilla with his approaching nuptials to Yazz Maalik (Haiesha Mistry).

At first Nancy is disbelieving when John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) tells her that he’s just seen Charlie out dealing drugs.

Nancy tells him he must have made a mistake.

However Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn) has alarm bells ringing and suddenly thinks her daughter Ella (Erin Palmer) could be involved too.

She desperately tries to call Ella but has no joy.

Meanwhile, when John Paul tells his boyfriend PC George Kiss (Callum Kerr) about seeing Charlie dealing, the copper puts out a search for the teen and arranges a raid of Nancy’s house.

A horrified Nancy is ashen-faced when the police find drugs inside Charlie’s game controller, but she still has absolutely no idea where her son is.

Juliet Nightingale, meanwhile, is in a complete panic after drugs boss Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’Mahoney) threatened to kill one of her loved ones if she didn’t obey his orders.

Juliet frantically races around the village trying to protect her family and friends.

She turns up at the Lomax’s house and when she finds Peri (Ruby O’Donnell) she and Peri confess their love for each other.

Meanwhile Peri’s mum Leela (Kirstie Leigh Porter) is out looking for Sid Sumner (Billy Price) and is filled with fear when she finds Sid’s beloved guitar smashed up in the car park of The Dog.

Where is Sid and what’s happened to him?

