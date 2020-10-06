Hollyoaks spoilers: Theresa McQueen is back in the village!

There's shock when Theresa McQueen shows up in Chester without warning....

There’s a surprise arrival when, after four years away, Theresa McQueen shows up in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The McQueen family are initially confused when they start receiving mysterious text messages. John Paul (James Sutton) receives a text about ‘Paying for the sins of his past’. When John Paul confides in Sylver McQueen (David Tag), Sylver reveals that he’s also received a similar message.

Meanwhile Mercedes was rattled in yesterday’s episode when she too received a text from a mystery sender.

As the McQueens start to wonder who could be responsible they’re shocked to see their long-lost family member Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) bowl up in Chester! What has brought Theresa back after all this time and what is she planning to do in the village?

Elsewhere sly lawyer James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) bad-mouths his love-rival PC George Kiss (Callum Kerr) to anyone who will listen but a rattled James soon decides to shut up when copper George pays him a visit at home.

Plus Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) is worried when her hair starts falling out. Her manipulative surgeon-lover, Edward Hutchinson (Joe McGann), tells her that it’s down to stress and gives her papers to start divorce proceedings against Tony (Nick Pickard), Edward’s very own son-in-law. Is Diane really going to go head and divorce Tony?

