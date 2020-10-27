Hollyoaks spoilers: Theresa McQueen is on a mission!

Theresa McQueen is determined to tackle the blackmailer once and for all

Hollyoaks spoilers – Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) wants to put an end to the spooky blackmailing doll in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Theresa has been rattled by the speaking doll’s blackmail demands and tonight she tries to destroy the doll and put an end to its threats.

Meanwhile John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) goes to his ex, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) for help.

PC George Kiss (Callum Kerr) is waiting at The Dog for his date with John Paul and is furious when he sees John Paul emerge from James’s flat.

James and John Paul leave a bag at The Folly for the blackmailer to collect but are SHOCKED by who turns up. Has the identity of the mystery blackmailer who’s been making the McQueens’ lives hell, just been revealed?

Elsewhere Kurt Benson (Jeremy Edwards) has some explaining to do after legal eagles, Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) and James, dug up some dirt on him.

Sami tries to convince Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) that she deserves better than Kurt. Does he have himself in mind as her new lover?

Meanwhile Darren Osbourne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) and Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn) are completely invested in conman Kurt’s business plans. How will they react when Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) comes into The Hutch to ask for his old job back as head chef?

Tony is on a mission to show his estranged wife Diane that he is getting his act together, and wants to prove that he is a winner but will his efforts work out?

Plus the Maalik family and the Lomax family react to Ste Hay’s surprise return to Hollyoaks. How is Ste going to fit back into Chester life?

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4. On Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ is shown on E4 at 7pm featuring a re-run of a classic episode.