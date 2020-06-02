Hollyoaks spoilers: Thief! Mercedes McQueen catches newcomer Cher stealing

Mercedes McQueen is shocked to find Cher trying to steal one of her necklaces. How will Cher explain herself?

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is not impressed when she catches newcomer Cher attempting to steal from her in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Cher (Bethany Hare) who arrived out of the blue in the village and told Sylver (David Tag) that he was her biological dad, has been hanging around The Dog.

But Sylver’s wife, Mercedes, is fuming when she sees Cher attempting to pocket one of her necklaces. She confronts Cher but will Cher find a way to wriggle out of the situation.

Meanwhile Romeo Quinn (Owen Warner) is totally smitten with Cher and has already asked her out on a date.

Tonight he ramps up his flirting but will Cher be impressed or will she give him the cold shoulder?

Meanwhile Kyle Kelly (Adam Rickitt) has been desperate to claw his way back into his fiancée Nancy’s (Jessica Fox) good books and is pulling out all the stops.

Plus Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) has been roped in to try and help his mate Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) who has been suffering with depression. Following an earlier pep talk from Darren’s other half, Mandy (Sarah Jayne Dunn), Luke takes Darren for a day out.

Darren opens up to Luke about his depression but will Luke be a sympathetic ear or will Darren be plunged into an even bigger downward spiral following their chat?

Due to the coronavirus crisis and suspension of filming, Hollyoaks is currently only screening two new episodes a week being shown on Mondays and Tuesdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ will be shown at 7pm on E4 featuring reruns of classic episodes from the past.