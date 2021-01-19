Hollyoaks spoilers: THIEF! Ollie Morgan caught stealing!

Hollyoaks spoilers - Mandy Richardson comes up with a cunning idea when she catches Ollie Morgan stealing in The Dog

Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) is in yet more trouble in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Ollie, whose reckless behaviour and drug-taking has spiralled out of control has agreed to go to a Narcotics Anonymous meeting thanks to some prompting and gentle nudging from his ex, Brooke Hathaway (Talia Grant).

Tonight, Ollie is feeling happier after a heart to heart with his father, Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) who has battled his own addiction demons in the past.

As Ollie prepares for his meeting he is feeling optimistic about a new start. However things soon get very awkward when his mate Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) arrives to take Ollie’s ex, Brooke out on a date.

A forlorn Ollie is left feeling rejected and downcast. However Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) and her sister Mandy (Sarah Jayne Dunn) are shocked when they spot wayward Ollie stealing tips at The Dog.

Seeing Ollie’s thieving antics soon gives Mandy and idea on how she can protect her daughter, Ella’s murderous secret for a little while longer.

What exactly does Mandy have in mind to deflect from schoolgirl Ella who killed drug-dealer Jordan Price (Connor Calland) by stabbing him during a frenzied struggle?

Elsewhere, lawyer James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) is struggling with his daughter Juliet Nightingale’s (Niamh Blackshaw) upcoming case. Juliet is currently in jail following the New Year’s drug bust that nearly got her and the entire Nightingale family killed by terrifying drugs boss, Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’Mahony).

Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) wants to help and tracks down Sacha, who used to work with Jordan. Ste thinks that Sacha could be a key witness to prove that Juliet was groomed by Jordan and Victor. Will he be able to find Sacha?

Plus, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) asks Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) how Toby (Bobby Gordon) is doing but is left very suspicious by Celeste’s odd and evasive behaviour. What exactly has happened to Toby?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm