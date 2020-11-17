Hollyoaks spoilers: Toby and Celeste Faroe scramble to cover their crimes!

Killer Toby Faroe calls his sister Celeste for help as he begins to panic. Has Toby killed Mitchell too?

Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) and his sister Celeste are in a panic as they struggle to hide their crimes in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

With their triplet sibling Mitchell missing, friends and family are increasingly worried about the junior doctor’s whereabouts.

However murderer Toby knows exactly where Mitchell is!

Has Toby killed Mitchell as well as Lisa Loveday (Rachel Adedeji).

When he summons his sister Celeste to the garage to help clear up another of his messes, it’s clear that Toby is hiding another killer secret!

Toby and Celeste are soon scrambling to put their plan into action and protect themselves before anyone can find out the truth about what they’ve done.

Meanwhile Mitchell’s grandfather Walter (Trevor A Toussant) collapses in the village but swears Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) to secrecy.

In other drama, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) begs Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) to help her see baby Faith.

Later Sienna is extremely worried when she spots Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) in the Folly, talking to ‘Nico!’

Sienna is immediately worried about Liberty’s mental health.

Everyone knows that Sienna murdered her daughter Nico years ago which means that the Nico her sister is talking to must be a figment of her imagination.

How will she tackle the subject with vulnerable Liberty?

Plus conman Kurt Benson (Jeremy Edwards) returns from his St Tropez jaunt with Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) and continues to double-cross his friends.

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ is shown on E4 at 7pm featuring a re-run of a classic episode.