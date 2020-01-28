Hollyoaks spoilers: Toby and Celeste Faro target Lisa Loveday

Glamorous newcomers Toby and Celeste Faroe decide to use Lisa Loveday to their advantage and secretly make her their new target

Married couple Toby and Celeste Faroe (played by Andrea Ali and Bobby Gordon) decide to target Lisa Loveday in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The glamorous husband and wife have decided to reel in Lisa (Rachel Adedeji) in order to get closer to the Deveraux family. Toby, who is the secret twin brother of Mitchell Deveraux (Imran Adams) brazenly flirts with Lisa and goes back to the Deveraux’s flat where he starts fishing for information and asks her about her upbringing.

Meanwhile it’s time for Azim Desai (Nav Sidhu) and Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) to pack their bags and make the planned move to London.

Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) tells her son Mitchell that Scott is on the verge of leaving Chester and urges him to declare his true feelings before it’s too late.

Mitchell still doesn’t know what to do but following a heart-felt conversation with Courtney Campbell (Amy Conachan) who recently lost her husband Jesse in tragic circumstances, he makes a frantic dash to find Scott to stop him from leaving.

Will he be able to convince Scott to stay? And how will Mitchell, who still hasn’t told everyone he is gay, react when Scott wants to kiss him in public?

Elsewhere Mitchell’s grandfather Walter (Trevor A Toussant) gets the shock of his life when he makes a discovery. What has he found out that has upset him so much?

Plus Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) is trying to repair her strained marriage to Tony (Nick Pickard) who is suffering with PDSD following his ordeal at the hands of serial killer Breda McQueen (Moya Brady). With some encouragement from Scott, Diane organizes a date night for her and Tony and books tickets to the opera.

However, she’s left disappointed when Tony tells her he doesn’t feel up to going. Not wanting to let Diane down, Tony asks his dad, Edward (Joe McGann) to go in his place unaware that Diane and Edward have been having an affair! Will Edward say yes?

