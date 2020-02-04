Hollyoaks spoilers: Toby Faroe is taken aback when he makes a discovery

Toby Faroe does some digging and finds something belonging to his mum Martine Deveraux that he really wasn't expecting!

Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) continues to woo Lisa Loveday (Rachel Adedeji) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Toby is using Lisa to try and unlock more secrets about his past after he was given up by his mum, Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) when he was a baby.

As he and Lisa grow closer at the Deveraux family home, Toby seizes the opportunity to do more digging.

When Lisa leaves the room, Toby quickly rummages round the Deveraux’s flat and finds Martine’s purse.

Inside he’s surprised to discover a photo of him and his twin brother Mitchell (Imran Adams) as babies.

Later on, and back at home, he tells his wife Celeste (Andrea Ali) that maybe Martine feels guilty for giving him up for adoption and does feel love for him after all.

Elsewhere Ollie Morgan (Aedan Duckworth) confides in his dad Luke (Gary Lucy) that he wants to be a family with his girlfriend Brooke Hathaway (Talia Grant) and keep their baby. However he knows that pregnant Brooke is still dead set on giving their baby up for adoption as soon as it’s born.

Plus Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas), Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas Speed) and Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) continue their hunt for Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) however something seems to have suddenly troubled Warren.

Seeing his dad on edge Joel asks him what’s rattling him and what he’s hiding from them. Will Warren open up?

Later on Warren tells Brody that they should stop looking for Sienna and go back to Chester. Why the sudden change of plan?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4