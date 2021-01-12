Hollyoaks spoilers: Toby Faroe has a date with disaster

Toby Faroe is reeling when he gets some unwelcome news

Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) goes on another date with Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) but once again trouble is looming.

Toby is completely smitten with Cleo but he is soon storming out of their date when he discovers that he’s going to have to have counselling before donating a kidney to his sick grandfather Walter Deveraux (Treavor A Toussant). Toby, who has so many skeletons in the cupboard, and was recently seen murdering his cousin Lisa Loveday (Rachel Adedeji) is terrified that any counselling will unearth his dark and dangerous past.

Elsewhere, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is in a spin over the prospect of being kicked out of her flat after meeting her landlord Brad King for the first time in yesterday’s episode.

However, when Brad turns up to see her, rather than bring bad news he tells her he just wanted an excuse to see her again and promises that her and her daughter Minnie, can stay in the flat as long as they like. Maxine, who clearly fancies Brad is delighted and it’s not long before she and Brad are enjoying a steamy snog which leaves Maxine on Cloud 9 about her new love interest.

Meanwhile Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) wants answers form his wife Diane (Alex Fletcher) after she lied to him about her whereabouts last night.

At his father’s Edward’s will reading, Tony’s sister Verity (Eva O’Hara) is confused when the lawyer references Edward’s five dependents. Edward (Joe McGann) only has four children that she and Tony know of, so who is the fifth dependent? It looks like Tony and Verity are about to get a HUGE shock when they discover the details of their scheming father’s will.

Later, Tony suggests they scatter Edward’s ashes as quickly as possible to set them all free. Will Verity think it’s a good idea and what secret is Diane holding that could change everything?

Plus Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) has some shocking news for Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) that leaves him reeling!

