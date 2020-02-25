Hollyoaks spoilers: Toby Faroe is furious when he sees what Celeste has done!

Toby Faroe is not a happy man when he sees what his wife has been up to. Has Celeste gone too far this time?

Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) is left simmering in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Ever since arriving in Hollyoaks, glamorous couple, Toby and his wife Celeste (Andrea Ali) have been on a secret mission to dig up the truth about his past.

Toby and Celeste have plotted to grow closer to the Deveraux family and unravel the truth about why Martine Deveraux (Kelly Bryan) gave Toby up for adoption when he was a tiny baby, while keeping his twin brother Mitchell (Imran Adams).

The pair have been doing lots of digging but progress has been slow despite Toby’s plans to get information from Lisa Loveday (Rachel Adedeji) by secretly targeting her.

In yesterday’s episode Toby pushed his quizzing of Lisa too far and it ended up causing a whole new set of problems. Tonight, he has to do damage limitation.

Meanwhile, his other half Celeste has been busy getting her claws into handsome Romeo Quinn (Owen Warner) but tonight Toby is left fuming when he spots Romeo leaving the flat after another passionate tryst with Celeste! Has Celeste taken things too far with Romeo this time and what is Toby going to do about it?

Elsewhere Yazz Maalik (Haiesha Mistry), who was left deaf after being caught up in an explosion caused by far right extremist, Jonny Baxter (Ray Quinn), tells her brother Sami (Rishi Nair) about her hopes of regaining her hearing.

Sami warns her not to get ahead of herself and look too far into the future but an upset Yazz later turns to Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) for comfort.

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4