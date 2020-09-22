Hollyoaks spoilers: DANGER? Toby Faroe and Mitchell Deveraux go head to head

Toby Faroe asks his triplet sibling Mitchell Deveraux to come and see him. What is Toby plotting now and is Mitchell in danger?

Siblings Toby Faroe and Mitchell Deveraux have a lot to discuss but are things about to take a sinister turn in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings)?

Toby summons Mitchell to his flat under the pretence of discussing The Red Door, the book written by Dr Ley who adopted Celeste and Toby as babies as part of his scientific experiment.

However, it seems that Toby has got more than the book on his mind.

Things soon get tense when Mitchell brings up the subject of Dr Ley and it seems a vengeful Toby has got some sinister plans in store for his sibling.

What exactly is Toby plotting now?

Elsewhere Grace Black (Tamara Wall) is humiliated after being stood up by Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) who has instead opted to spend time with Martine, the mother of his kids.

A put-out Grace tells Felix it’s time they got serious but later on love-rat Felix is seen confessing his feelings to Martine.

Martine’s father, Walter Deveraux (Trevor A Toussaint) can’t help noticing Felix’s interactions with both Grace and Martine and later has a stern word with Felix, warning him to stay away from his daughter Martine. Will Felix take any notice?

Plus Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) uses her entrepreneurial skills to turn a bad news story into a positive advert for the Bazaar.

