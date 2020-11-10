Hollyoaks spoilers: Toby Faroe panics. Is Lisa’s body about to be found?

Murderer Toby Faroe is out of his mind when he thinks Lisa's body is about to discovered...

Toby Faroe is in a blind panic in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Yesterday Toby, who murdered his cousin Lisa Loveday (played by Rachel Adedeji) in a case of mistaken identity, learnt that her corpse could be unearthed at the hotel where he had to hastily bury her on his brother Mitchell’s wedding day.

Tonight, he turns to his triplet sister Celeste (Andrea Ali) for help and it’s a race against time.

They must move Lisa’s body today or it will be too late! Is Toby’s terrible crime about to be discovered?

Elsewhere, hurt by Walter Deveraux’s (Trevor A Toussant) attitude that he and Mitchell (Imran Adams) will never be a ‘proper’ family, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) suggests to new husband Mitchell that they should consider adopting.

What will Mitchell make of Scott’s idea?

Meanwhile, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) who returned to Chester in yesterday’s episode after months away, reassures Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) that she’s come back a stronger person and decides not to make things awkward when she bumps into her ex, Mitchell’s, new husband, Scott.

However Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) isn’t buying Cleo’s new ‘zen’ attitude to life.

Theresa also starts to question why, since Cleo’s return, the blackmailing doll has gone suspiciously quiet.

Could Cleo be the McQueens’ mystery blackmailer?

Elsewhere, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson), Courtney Campbell (Amy Conachan) and Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Connell) get teenager Sid Sumner (Billy Price) ready to go into rehab following his life-changing injuries.

Sid’s cousin Jordan Price, (Connor Calland) is gutted when he realises he’s missed his chance to say goodbye to Sid.

Plus Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) is a support for Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) who is left shaken after going head to head with terrifying drugs boss, Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’Mahony) in yesterday’s episode.

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ is shown on E4 at 7pm featuring a re-run of a classic episode.