Hollyoaks spoilers: Tony Hutchinson is found! Mercedes McQueen discovers Breda’s caged prisoner!

Mercedes McQueen is horrified when she discovers Tony Hutchinson locked up in a cage at Breda's pig farm. Can she help him escape or is Breda going to kill again?

It’s a race against time to save Tony Hutchinson when he is finally found in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings). Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) has been tipped off by her brother John Paul (James Sutton) that Breda is hiding something terrible and it’s a race against time to find out what as she heads off to the deserted pig farm.

Breda (Moya Brady) is horrified when she discovers that John Paul has told Mercedes to go there and realises she has to do something fast to stop him and his sister from discovering all her grisly crimes. While Breda takes drastic action to deal with John Paul, Mercedes has already arrived at the pig farm. She soon discovers the keys to the barn and heads off to investigate but it’s pitch black inside the outbuilding.

She’s just about to leave when she hears a faint groan and to her horror discovers Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) locked inside a cage.

Tony has been Breda’s prisoner for months and is now so weak he’s barely conscious. Can Mercedes help him escape or is Breda already in hot pursuit?

Elsewhere the penny finally drops for Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) that her mum has been hiding some killer secrets and could be the one responsible for all the murders that have been happening.

Meanwhile Lisa Loveday (Rachel Adedeji) also makes a shocking discovery. Is she about to find out that it was Breda who murdered her dad Louis Loveday?

Plus Edward Hutchinson (Joe McGann) invites Tony’s wife Diane (Alex Fletcher) to the charity gala that’s being held at The Loft. Diane is worried what people will think if they go together but she’s delighted when Edward presents her with an expensive necklace.

And there’s a new arrival in the village in the shape of Edward’s daughter Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara).

Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) and his brother Imran (Ijaz Rana) meet newcomer Verity for the first time and Sami seems very taken with Edward’s daughter. Could there be a spark between these two?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4