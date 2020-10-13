Tony Hutchinson is baffled when he receives a bunch of flowers from 'the love of his life' and a note...

Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) is perplexed when he receives a mysterious message in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Tony discovers he’s been sent a bunch of flowers. Attached is a note that reads, ‘From the love of your life’ and a message asking him to meet the mystery sender at The Hutch the following day.

Tony and Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) try to guess who it could be and Darren suggests exes such as his sister Ruth Osborne or maybe Julie Matthews, but Tony is still holding out hope that it could be his wife Diane (Alex Fletcher) even though the two of them have just started divorce proceedings.

Later on Tony opens up to Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) and the two of them talk about love but who is Tony’s mystery sender?

Elsewhere, the spooky doll that’s been haunting the McQueens, comes back to life and challenges the family to guess the identity of their blackmailer.

However it’s not going to be easy: if they get the name wrong, the consequences will be severe! Who is behind the terrifying blackmail threats?

Meanwhile Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas Speed) gets flustered when he bumps into his ex, Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter).

It’s clear there is still a strong attraction between the two of them but Joel doesn’t want Theresa ruining his future with Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey).

Will Joel steer clear of Theresa for Goldie’s sake?

Plus Sid Sumner (Billy Price) is disgusted that Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) has recruited schoolgirl Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) into their drug-dealing gang.

Scary boss Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’Mahony) tells Sid he needs to keep his opinions to himself and Sid is left worried when Juliet takes Victor’s side against him!

