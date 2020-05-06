HOLLYOAKS SPOILERS: Tony Hutchinson is given some SHATTERING health news

Tony Hutchinson is scared when he wakes up in hospital and is later given some terrible news

Family members were left scared when Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) dramatically collapsed during a family meal. In tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings), Tony is confused when he wakes up in hospital.

His surgeon dad Edward (Joe McGann) plays the concerned father and tells Tony he’s not letting him leave hospital until he’s had a brain scan.

Meanwhile it’s Luke Morgan’s (Gary Lucy) birthday and friends are gathered for a celebration but the guests are shocked when Tony’s wife Diane (Alex Fletcher) breaks the news about Tony’s recent collapse.

Tony is acting as if everything is ok and there’s nothing to worry about but he is shell-shocked when Edward reveals the results for the scan are back: Tony has a brain tumour!

Elsewhere John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) is looking forward to going on a date with PC George Kiss (Callum Kerr) but on his way to meet George he runs into his ex James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan). James gushes to John Paul that he still loves him.

Will John Paul be dissuaded from going to meet George or is he adamant that any romance with lawyer James belongs firmly in the past?

Plus Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) is struggling to contain his excitement and wants to tell everyone his recent big news but knows he must stay quiet for now.

Meanwhile Ella and Leah are shocked when Charlie reacts in a way they really weren’t expecting. Plus Ollie Morgan (Aedan Duckworth) and Brooke Hathaway (Talia Grant) go against Cindy and Luke’s wishes and begin selling their vegan burgers at the Grand Bazaar.

In the wake of the coronavirus crisis and suspension of filming, Hollyoaks is currently only screening two new episodes a week being shown on Mondays and Tuesdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ will be shown at 7pm on E4 featuring reruns of classic episodes from the past.