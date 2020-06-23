Hollyoaks spoilers: Tony Hutchinson shocks wife Diane with his wild behaviour

Tony Hutchinson's behaviour grows increasingly erratic and his wife Diane is terrified when she sees him fly into an unprovoked rage....

Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) leaves his wife Diane reeling in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Tony has been experiencing terrible mood swings as he continues to veer from happy and excited one minute to raging with anger the next.

Tonight Diane (Alex Fletcher) is aghast when she sees Tony exploding at his father Edward Hutchinson (Joe McGann) in The Hutch and later on Tony is apoplectic when James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) criticises his restaurant’s food. What exactly has got into Tony?

Elsewhere drug dealer Jordan Price (Connor Calland) has his hands full when his scary boss Victor piles on the pressure for him to shift more drugs and make more sales.

Meanwhile Jordan’s cousin, Sid Sumner (Billy Price) is trying to get on Leela Lomax’s good side by studying hard for his exams. Plus a guilty-feeling Leela comes to a big decision and asks Jordan to move out of the house. Will Jordan agree to pack his bags and is Leela planning to carry on seeing him in secret?

Meanwhile James can’t help feeling smug when he realises that John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) ditched handsome copper PC George Kiss (Callum Kerr) for him.

Plus Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) panics when she gets a call from her doctor asking her to arrange an urgent meeting. She reassures Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) that everything is fine but is Sienna just putting on a brave face and what exactly is wrong?

Due to the coronavirus crisis and suspension of filming, Hollyoaks is currently only screening two new episodes a week being shown on Mondays and Tuesdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ will be shown at 7pm on E4 featuring reruns of classic episodes from the past.