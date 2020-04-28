Hollyoaks spoilers: Is Tony Hutchinson in terrible danger?

When Tony Hutchinson invites his father Edward over for a family lunch, could he be putting himself in danger?

Tony Hutchinson could be in terrible danger when his father Edward returns to the fold in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Tony wants to make a special lunch for his sister Verity (Eva O’Hara) to celebrate the launch of her new legal firm, but his lawyer sibling reveals she’s already made plans with their father Edward (Joe McGann).

Wanting to build a relationship with Verity, Tony suggests that both she and Edward come to lunch together and Verity agrees.

But will sinister surgeon Edward, who has been tampering with Tony’s medication, seize the opportunity to do further damage and could Tony’s health and even life be at risk?

Elsewhere, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) has been questioning his entire relationship with boyfriend Mitchell Deveraux (Imran Adams) following the brutal attack on Mitchell’s father Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood). Scott thinks Mitchell is the culprit.

In tonight’s episode, Mitchell, who has insisted he is innocent, confesses to Scott that he did indeed go after Felix on the night of the attack but that he changed his mind and didn’t lay a finger on his father.

Scott is not very convinced and a devastated Mitchell begs him to believe him and give him another chance. As emotions run high and in the heat of the moment, Mitchell proposes and asks Scott to marry him but how will Scott react?

Meanwhile Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) has noticed the chemistry between her son John Paul (James Sutton) and PC George Kiss (Callum Kerr) and has been doing a spot of matchmaking!

Head teacher Sally arranges a surprise visit at home from the policeman but John Paul is squirming with embarrassment when his mum makes it blatantly obvious she’s trying to set them up. Has she just messed things up or will George and John Paul rise above it and make plans for a date?

Plus Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) has had enough of Tom’s (Ellis Hollins) eco-friendly venture at the Bazaar so Brooke Hathaway (Talia Grant) and Ollie Morgan (Aedan Duckworth) decide to take matters into their own hands. They make a huge batch of vegan burgers and fill Cindy’s fridge with plant-based products. Will they spur Cindy into having a re-think?

In the wake of the coronavirus crisis and suspension of filming, Hollyoaks is currently only screening two new episodes a week being shown on Mondays and Tuesdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ will be shown at 7pm on E4 featuring reruns of classic episodes from the past.