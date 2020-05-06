Tony Hutchinson agonises when he's faced with a shattering decision

In yesterday’s episode, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) was given the terrible news that he has a brain tumour. In tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) Tony has a terrible decision to make.

His meddling father Edward (Joe McGann), who has been secretly tampering with Tony’s medication, advises Tony that he needs to undergo urgent surgery. But will Tony trust his father and agree to have the op or will he back out thinking it’s too risky?

Elsewhere John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) wants to get to know PC George Kiss (Callum Kerr) however their attempt at a date in yesterday’s episode went badly wrong when John Paul’s ex James muscled in.

Will copper George give John Paul another chance or is pushy James going to do his best to win John Paul back? It certainly looks that way when John Paul turns up at James’s flat and the legal eagle reveals he’s still in love with him and is adamant they belong together.

Plus Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) needs cash for a new games controller. He sends a message to Sid Sumner (Billy Price) on his game but is it Sid who’s actually responding or is it someone posing as Sid and could Charlie find himself sucked into terrible trouble?

Meanwhile Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) gets time off work so that he can support his boyfriend Mitchell Deveraux (Imran Adams) who has been accused of attacking his father Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood).

Plus Ollie Morgan (Aedan Duckworth) and Brooke Hathaway (Talia Grant) set up their own grill in the village. Will the entrepreneurial teens be successful and what will Cindy make of their efforts?

In the wake of the coronavirus crisis and suspension of filming, Hollyoaks is currently only screening two new episodes a week being shown on Mondays and Tuesdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ will be shown at 7pm on E4 featuring reruns of classic episodes from the past.