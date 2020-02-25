Hollyoaks spoilers: Tony Hutchinson suffers a terrible new setback

Tony Hutchinson drowns his sorrows after being floored by some devastating news. Is Tony about to do something he'll bitterly regret?

Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) is in a terrible state in Hollyoaks after getting some very upsetting news in yesterday’s episode.

In tonight’s episode (See our TV Guide for full listings) he feels his world is falling apart again and he’s struggling to cope.

Edward has been muscling in on his son’s wife, Diane

Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) is worried to see his mate suffering and steps in to try and distract him. He takes Tony to The Loft for a boys’ night out and encourages restaurant boss, Tony, to drown his sorrows. But will Tony take things too far? And is he about to do something he will bitterly regret?

Tony’s marriage to Diane is on the rocks

Elsewhere Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) was seen roping in the services of Tony’s dad Edward (Joe McGann) in yesterday’s episode.

Marnie encouraged Edward to give a cello performance at her Salon De Thé when she found herself missing a cellist for the string quartet she’d organised.

Marnie is smitten with cello-playing surgeon Edward Hutchinson

Marnie was blown away with Edward’s polished performance and seems to have fallen for the sinister surgeon who viewers have seen enjoy a secret affair with his own son’s wife, Diane (Alex Fletcher).

Tonight, a smitten Marnie makes a move on Edward but he lets her down gently. Marnie is a little put out but reassures Edward that she’s really not looking for anything serious. Are these two going to enjoy a fling? And what will Diane, who has clearly still got feelings for Edward, make of the situation when she sees Marnie and Edward hanging out together and flirting? Will she be able to contain her jealousy?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4

 