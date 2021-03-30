Hollyoaks spoilers: Too far? What has Toby Faroe done to protect Cleo?

Toby Faroe has stepped in to protect girlfriend Cleo from her abuser Pete, but has volatile Toby done more damage than good by taking matters into his own hands?

Has Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) gone too far to protect his girlfriend in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings)?

Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) is shocked when she discovers the lengths that volatile Toby went to, to protect her from her abuser step-dad, Pete Buchanan (Kai Owen).

Cleo was horrified to come face to face with Pete who showed up in Chester this week after being released from prison.

But what exactly has Toby done to Pete?

Elsewhere, Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) fears her sister Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) has become obsessed with her love rival, Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements).

Later on it seems that Liberty is right to be fearful as it becomes apparent that Sienna is secretly plotting to win her ex, Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) back and get manipulative Summer out of the picture!

Meanwhile, Chester newcomer Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) can see that his cousin Sami Malik (Rishi Nair) still has feelings for Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) and comes up with plan to try and help Sami.

Plus, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) worries that Luke Morgan’s (Gary Lucy) dementia is getting worse and urges him to speak to a consultant.

Will Luke, who has been diagnosed with Pick’s Disease, a rare form of dementia, agree to get medical advice?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm.