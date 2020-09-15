Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) opens up to his other half, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Through a series of flashbacks, tormented Brody tells Sienna about his last visit to see his abusive father Buster in prison.

All Brody wanted was an apology but he was left upset and dejected when at first Buster refused to even see him.

What else will Brody reveal and will he ever be able to move on from his tormented past at the hands of Buster?

Elsewhere Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) tells her drug-dealing accomplice Sid Sumner (Billy Price) that she deserves to be higher up the ladder with big drugs boss Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’Mahony).

Sid listens to what Juliet is saying but is sure that she’s just trying to distract herself from thinking about Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) who Juliet recently shared a kiss with.

Unable to bottle up her emotions anymore, a love-struck Juliet opens up to Peri and tells her just how she feels about her.

How will Peri respond and is the feeling mutual?

Elsewhere Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) confides in Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) that it doesn’t feel right being happy in the wake of Kyle Kelly’s (Adam Rickitt) tragic suicide.

Jack commends young Charlie on opening up and reminds him that he’s not on his own.

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Fridays Hollyoaks Favourites is shown featuring a re-run of a classic episode from the past