Hollyoaks spoilers: Traumatised Tony Hutchinson suffers terrible flashbacks

Tony Hutchinson suffers a huge panic attack after having flashbacks to his imprisonment by serial killer Breda. Can his friend Darren help him through?

Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) is still haunted by his recent ordeal at the hands of serial killer Breda McQueen (Moya Brady). In tonight’s Hollyoaks at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) Tony has a terrifying flashback to his time as a prisoner on Breda’s pig farm and is soon having a full-on panic attack.

His friend Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) is quick to come to his rescue and try and help Tony but it’s clear that something is also deeply troubling Darren himself. What secret heartache is he hiding?

Elsewhere Mitchell Deveraux (Imran Adams) is still feeling scorned after his dating disaster from last week.

His domineering grandfather Walter (Trevor A Toussant), who still has no idea that Mitchell is gay, tries to cheer up his grandson and makes it his mission to hook Mitchell up with any eligible, single ladies he knows from the church.

Plus Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) approaches Mandy Osborne (Sarah Jayne Dunn) and tells her she has a modelling opportunity she might be interested in. She encourages Mandy to get a portfolio together but what is Celeste’s real game? Viewers already know that she and her husband Toby are busy plotting something but what exactly?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4