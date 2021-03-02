Hollyoaks spoilers: A vengeful Cher Winters finds herself in MORE trouble

An angry Cher Winters decides to ramp her revenge on Mercedes up a notch!

Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare) is in big trouble in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Jealous Cher lashed out at her step-mum, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe), in yesterday’s episode.

Tonight Cher scrambles to convince everyone that she didn’t hurt Mercedes however Cher’s boyfriend, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) suspects Cher is lying and is not as innocent as she’s making out.

Romeo’s lack of trust angers Cher even more and she decides to take her revenge up a notch!

What is she going to do next?

Elsewhere, groom-on-the-run, newcomer Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik), surprises his Maalik relatives by showing up at their home, but his Auntie Misbah (Harvey Virdi) is suspicious about why his wedding didn’t go ahead.

What exactly did Shaq do wrong?

A sceptical Misbah agrees to let her nephew stay as long as there is no womanising under her roof.

However it seems like Shaq has already caught the eye of a McQueen lady who happens to be single and ready to mingle…

Meanwhile, Ollie Morgan’s (Gabriel Clark) attempt to gain drug boss, Victor Brother’s (Benjamin O’Mahony) trust, goes horribly wrong when his addiction gets the better of him.

Is there no rescuing the drug addict teen?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm