Hollyoaks spoilers: Verity Hutchinson gets some BOMBSHELL news!

Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara), is stunned when her father Edward (Joe McGann) breaks some bombshell news in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on, Edward prepares a romantic dinner for Verity’s brother Tony (Nick Pickard) and his wife Diane (Alex Fletcher) and urges the two of them to kiss and make up and get their marriage back on track.

However, sly Edward confesses to Verity that it is all part of his masterplan and he is in fact plotting to steal Diane away from his own son Tony! How will Verity react to her father’s bombshell revelation?

Elsewhere Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) continues to be out of sorts. His father Jack (Jimmy McKenna) is concerned when he has to wake Darren up because he’s overslept.

And later on Darren’s ex, Nancy (Jessica Fox) is furious when she discovers Darren has completely forgotten to pick Oscar up from school. Struggling to contain her rage, Nancy lays in to Darren but her words have a much bigger effect on her ex-husband than she realises. What’s up with Darren?

Meanwhile Toby and Celeste Faroe (Bobby Gordon and Andrea Ali) discuss their lack of progress with finding out which member of the Deveraux family was responsible for giving Toby up for adoption when he was a tiny baby.

When they discover that Louis Loveday, Lisa’s father, died at the hands of serial killer Breda McQueen (Moya Brady), they come up with an idea to use the information to help them with their mission.

Plus Liam Donovan (Jude Monk McGowan) puts Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) in an impossible position when he orders her to carry out his latest revenge plan.

