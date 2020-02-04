Hollyoaks spoilers: Is Warren Fox about to be arrested?

Warren Fox gives up on his search for Sienna and returns to Chester but is he about to be arrested? Plus Tony Hutchinson takes drastic action, leaving his family shocked...

Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) has decided to stop his search for Sienna and return to Chester. In tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) he, his son Joel (Rory Douglas Speed) and Sienna’s other half, Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) return to the village.

The trio had previously teamed up to try and find Sienna who did a vanishing act with twins Sophie and Sebastian after playing Warren at his own game.

Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) gave the men a tip off, telling them she thought Sienna may be hiding out at her great aunt’s house however Warren seemed reluctant to go the destination. What unsettling memories does the area hold for him?

Now back in Chester is it only a matter of time before Warren is arrested for abducting Sophie and Sebastian two years ago and fleeing abroad with them?

Meanwhile Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) continues to be haunted by his ordeal at the hands of serial killer Breda McQueen (Moya Brady) and is struggling to adapt back to normal life with his family.

His manipulative father Edward (Joe McGann) has been doing his best to make Tony look weak and vulnerable as part of his master plan to have Tony’s wife, Diane all to himself.

In tonight’s episode a terrified Tony, who is suffering from PTSD, takes drastic action that leaves his family deeply worried about his state of mind. What has Tony done?

Plus Ollie Morgan (Aedan Duckworth) has confided in his dad Luke (Gary Lucy) that he secretly wants to be a family with Brooke Hathaway (Talia Grant) and their unborn baby. When Ollie sees that Brooke has ordered a babygro he is given a ray of hope that maybe Brooke is having second thoughts about giving their baby up for adoption. Is he right to be optimistic or is he just clutching at straws?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4