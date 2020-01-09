Hollyoaks spoilers: He’s back! Warren Fox is on his way back to Chester

Evil Warren Fox is on his way back to Chester after years away. Why has he decided to return now and what is he plotting to do?

Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) was last glimpsed in Hollyoaks months ago when his au pair managed to foil Sienna Blake’s (Anna Passey) attempts to escape with their twins, Sophie and Sebastian.

Sienna was convinced the children that she’d spotted by chance at the wedding venue for Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) and Damon Kinsella’s (Jacob Roberts) wedding, were her babies.

Her efforts to snatch them back failed and soon after she changed her mind and was convinced that the twins weren’t actually hers and that it was a case of mistaken identity after all. But was she right all along to think they were her missing children?

In tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) Warren, who did a runner with Sophie and Sebastian two years ago, is seen stepping off a ferry with the children and arriving on UK shores.

Is he on his way back to Chester and if so why has he chosen to make a re-appearance now after all this time? What is the villain’s agenda and how will Sienna react if and when she comes face to face with the man who has betrayed her and deprived her of her kids all this time?

Elsewhere the fallout continues following yesterday’s shock episodes involving Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard). Plus Sylver McQueen (David Tag) is rocked when some bombshell truths emerge.

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4