Warren Fox covered for dodgy Fergus Collins and lied to Peri Lomax, but now he's demanding money for his continued silence. How will Fergus respond?

Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) demands money from dodgy businessman Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode, Warren Fox covered for Fergus who had secretly sent a bikini to Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell), but tonight Warren demands payment for his silence.

However, instead of giving him the cash, Fergus books a table at a fancy restaurant for Warren to surprise Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) with.

Will Warren accept his offer or demand the cash instead?

Meanwhile John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) is distraught after the shocking news he received in yesterday’s episode.

Tonight his family rally around him to offer him their support but there is suddenly a very surprising turn of events!

Elsewhere, Sid Sumner (Billy Price) is a speaker for the County Lines online panel but his confidence is knocked when someone asks a question about his leg amputation.

An upset Sid abruptly leaves saying he doesn’t want to talk about it.

Later on he opens up to Courtney Campbell (Amy Conachan) and tells her that his disability makes him a feel like a failure. Can Courtney bolster his spirits?

Plus Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) and James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) make their relationship official.

Meanwhile, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) wants to play match-maker for Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) and Nancy (Jessica Fox).

However, Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) and Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) urge him to talk to Darren’s ex, Mandy (Sarah Jayne Dunn) first. Will Tony listen or plough on regardless?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm