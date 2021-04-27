Hollyoaks spoilers: Warren Fox gets some fantastic news

Warren Fox is delighted when Sienna breaks some news to him. What has she just told him?

Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is over the moon when he gets some good news in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Warren has his son Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas Speed) to thank for his good fortune.

Joel talks to Sienna Blake (Anna Pasey) and tries to persuade her to let Warren see his kids, Sophie and Sebastian.

Later on, Sienna tells Warren that she’s decided to give him a chance. He can see the twins but she warns him this really is his last chance to prove he can be trusted.

Elsewhere, Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) opens up to her ex-husband, Darren (Ashely Taylor Dawson) and admits that she constantly feels anxious that something is going to happen to the people she cares about most.

Can Darren try and reassure her everything is going to be ok?

Meanwhile, Sylver McQueen (David Tag) surprises his wife Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe) and reveals that he’s got a meeting with the judging panel for the Dee Valley Business Woman of The Year Award.

Could landlady Mercedes still be in with a chance of scooping the coveted award that Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) and Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) both have their eyes on?

Plus, when Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher), who is suffering with OCD, finds herself in new surroundings, she becomes frantic with worry that she’s going to catch a virus.

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm. See our TV Guide for full listings and more information.