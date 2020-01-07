Hollyoaks spoilers: What exactly is Warren Fox plotting?

Warren Fox gets the upper hand with Sienna but she soon sees his true colours. What revenge will she take when she realises what his game is?

Following his sudden return to the village, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) continues with his plan to manipulate his ex, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey).

Warren has told Sienna that he urgently needs her help with saving their son Sebastian and that if she agrees, he will move to Chester permanently so she can be reunited with her children.

In tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) Sienna thinks she’s doing the right thing but is she just falling further into Warren’s trap and is she just being strung along by her cunning ex?

She soon makes a worrying discovery that changes everything and is left reeling when she is certain she’s been double-crossed by Warren.

Her sister Liberty Savage (Abi Phillps) urges her to take control of the situation, stop letting Warren get away with it and instead change her mindset and think what cold, calculating Sienna would do. Has Sienna come up with plan of retaliation and can she play Warren at his own game?

Meanwhile, with his wedding day to Courtney Campbell (Amy Conachan) looming, Jesse Donovan (Luke Jerdy) is taking his sister Grace’s advice. Grace (Tamara Wall) urged Jesse to put Courtney’s wishes first and tonight, taking her words on board, Jesse fires wedding planner Azim Desai (Nav Sidhu). He realises he doesn’t need Azim’s grand plans and instead Jesse gets busy planning a more personal and intimate wedding with a Scottish theme that he knows his fiancée will love.

Plus Ollie Morgan (Aedan Duckworth) is on hand to give Sid Sumner (Billy Price) some relationship advice when Sid’s budding romance with Juliet Quinn (Niamh Blackshaw) starts to go wrong. Will Ollie’s pep talk help Sid?

